Pimiento Cheese Spread with Fire-Roasted Red Peppers

Ingredients:

1 8-oz block mild or sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded - I like Cabot Vermont Sharp

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons cream cheese - 1 ounce, softened

2 tablespoons chopped bottled fire-roasted red peppers or bottled diced pimiento peppers

1 teaspoon grated sweet onion or 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Crackers - My favorite new cracker is Crunchmaster Multi-Seed crackers

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a medium size bowl until all ingredients are incorporated.

You can also use an electric hand mixer. Spread on crackers for a snack or appetizer or between bread for a sandwich.

For low-carb dipping using fresh carrot "chips" or kettle potato chips.

Note:

This spread makes an awesome grilled cheese sandwich!

This recipe easily doubles for a party.

To roast your own red bell peppers, place on a hot grill or your stovetop gas burner and roast 5 minutes, turning when the sid

es are charred. Immediately place in a paper bag or zip-top plastic bag. Let the peppers stand 10 minutes.

The charred skins will peel away easily. Remove seeds and chop or slice.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.