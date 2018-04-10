Pimento Cheese Spread with Fire-Roasted Red Peppers

Ingredients:
1 8-oz block mild or sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded - I like Cabot Vermont Sharp
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons cream cheese - 1 ounce, softened
2 tablespoons chopped bottled fire-roasted red peppers or bottled diced pimento peppers
1 teaspoon grated sweet onion or 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Crackers - My favorite new cracker is Crunchmaster Multi-Seed crackers
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a medium size bowl until all ingredients are incorporated.
You can also use an electric hand mixer. Spread on crackers for a snack or appetizer or between bread for a sandwich.
For low-carb dipping using fresh carrot "chips" or kettle potato chips.
Note:
This spread makes an awesome grilled cheese sandwich!
This recipe easily doubles for a party.
To roast your own red bell peppers, place on a hot grill or your stovetop gas burner and roast 5 minutes, turning when the sides are charred.
Immediately place in a paper bag or zip-top plastic bag. Let the peppers stand 10 minutes.
The charred skins will peel away easily. Remove seeds and chop or slice.
