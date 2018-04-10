Former Trussville fire chief arrested on ethics violation charges

The former Fire Chief of Trussville was arrested and charged with alleged ethics violations Tuesday night.

Russell Ledbetter was arrested around 8:45 p.m. and booked into the Jefferson County Jail. According to jail records we obtained,

Ledbetter was released about an hour later after posting bond.Ledbetter faces three ethics violation charges, as well as two charges related to auto theft and sell. The charges date back to 2014.

He retired from Trussville in February of last year. However, he was placed on administrative leave in 2016, during an investigation over 'misappropriation' of money.

At that time, the city council wanted a special prosecutor to investigate. After returning, Ledbetter began working for the Rocky Ridge Fire Department. He started that job in April of last year.

