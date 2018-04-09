Wahouma residents want to give input on neighborhood park

"We need this park here for our children and it's a drawing card for ourcommunity,” said longtime Wahouma resident Robert Walker, as he stood inside Wahouma Park Monday afternoon.More >>
Voters are hours away from deciding whether to raise their own taxes to help pay for city services.
Expect a few clouds Monday night and overnight. Lows will fall into the mid-40s.
Emotion filled the courtroom today as testimony continued in the murder trial of 19-year-old Ahmad Johnson. He's one of four people charged in the killing of Hoover Iraq war veteran Mike Gilotti.
Workers with Granite Construction are doing all they can to reopen the interstate.
