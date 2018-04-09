Irondale residents to vote on proposed property tax increase

Voters are hours away from deciding whether to raise their own taxes to help pay for city services.



Residents will be voting on a 6-million increase. Mayor Charles Moore says that will help generate about $900,000 annually for the city. We’re told the tax will go towards city projects.



This is the first proposed property tax increase in about 20 years.



The Special Election property tax vote was scheduled to take place before Sam’s Club decided to close in January.



The city is feeling the economic pinch of that right now.

Moore says if the vote passes, the money will be put to good use.

"We want to focus on enhancing our road improvements, our storm water management, our parks and recreation area and economic development. So those are directly out of our long term comprehensive plan. As we have the funding as it comes in, we'll be working on those projects,” Moore said.



Voting will take place April 10th from 7 am to 7 pm at Irondale City Hall.



You can find more information here: http://cityofirondaleal.gov/news/vote-moving-forward-special-election-property-tax-referendum/



