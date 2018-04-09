Tuscaloosa church forced out of building finds temporary home

After being forced out of their previous building, a Tuscaloosa church finds a new spot to worship.

Oasis Baptist Church Pastor Jeff Thompson says they had just a few days to make the move into their new temporary location.



The pastor said they got a call from property owners over their previous building on McFarland in Northport that they were selling the land, giving them little notice.

Service was held this past Sunday for the first time at the Corner Stone Health building on Highway 11 in Cottondale.



Thompson said the location changes didn't stop the crowd from coming out. More than 250 people showed up.



Pastor Thompson said they are scouting out potential areas in town where they can build a future church of their own, from the ground up.



