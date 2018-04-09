FIRST ALERT: Rain and thunderstorms likely by Saturday

Expect a few clouds Monday night and overnight. Lows will fall into the mid-40s.

Over the next few days, high pressure and a southerly wind flow will increase temperatures over the next few days. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s over the next few days. Morning lows will fall into the mid-40s. By Friday, expect highs near 80 degrees.

We will see rain chances climb late Friday night into Saturday. We could see a few thunderstorms. Low will fall into the lower 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Expect widespread rain and storms on Saturday. We could see a few strong storms Saturday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-70s. The best chance for stronger storms will remain in South Alabama, but we could see some gusty winds locally. Rain chances will decrease Saturday night. Sunday looks mostly dry with only a few clouds. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

The Tuscaloosa Air Show looks wet for Saturday with thunderstorms likely during the late morning and afternoon. This weather could impact some of the flying on Saturday, but Sunday looks much better. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the mid-70s with highs Sunday in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.