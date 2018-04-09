Former fire chief pleads guilty to felony charges following 2013 arrest

Emotion filled the courtroom today as testimony continued in the murder trial of 19-year-old Ahmad Johnson. He’s one of four people charged in the killing of Hoover Iraq war veteran Mike Gilotti.More >>
Emotion filled the courtroom today as testimony continued in the murder trial of 19-year-old Ahmad Johnson. He’s one of four people charged in the killing of Hoover Iraq war veteran Mike Gilotti.More >>
Workers with Granite Construction are doing all they can to reopen the interstate.More >>
Workers with Granite Construction are doing all they can to reopen the interstate.More >>
Former Fire Chief, Michael Claude Watson, with the Bangor Volunteer Fire Department pled guilty to two felony counts of theft of property on Monday.More >>
Former Fire Chief, Michael Claude Watson, with the Bangor Volunteer Fire Department pled guilty to two felony counts of theft of property on Monday.More >>
Jacksonville State University resumed classes Monday, three weeks after an EF-3 tornado hit the heart of campus.More >>
Jacksonville State University resumed classes Monday, three weeks after an EF-3 tornado hit the heart of campus.More >>
In a discussion with reporters outside a hearing, the mother of Kat West spoke about her daughter and in support of her son-in-law, Jeff.More >>
In a discussion with reporters outside a hearing, the mother of Kat West spoke about her daughter and in support of her son-in-law, Jeff.More >>