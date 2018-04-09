Forensic experts testify in Ahmad Johnson trial

Emotion filled the courtroom today as testimony continued in the murder trial of 19-year-old Ahmad Johnson. He’s one of four people charged in the killing of Hoover Iraq war veteran Mike Gilotti.

The jury heard testimony from forensics experts who examined Gilotti's body and the guns and shell casings, expert witnesses gave opinions about DNA on trash found in the backseat of the suspects’ car.

Mike Gilotti's widow, Heather and his parents gracefully watched as the evidence was presented, and photos of Gilotti's broken and bloodied body flashed on a giant screen. They silently comforted each other as testimony detailed entrance and exit wounds.

Johnson’s family sat stone-faced feet away.

The evidence so difficult to see that at one point a juror was overcome with emotion and judge David Carpenter called a short recess.

During a recess, Heather remembered how her husband was grateful to have survived his time serving in Iraq in the Army and would have never complained about working long hours at his job at State Farm. “He told me numerous times ‘at least I’m not dodging bullets anymore.’”

Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday, and the trial will likely continue all week.

