Ahmad Johnson found not guilty in murder of Mike Gilotti

A jury has found 19-year-old Ahmad Johnson not guilty in the killing of Hoover Iraq war veteran Mike Gilotti.

He was found guilty of receiving stolen property in the second and first degree.

Gilotti was shot to death in front of his Hoover home in 2016 while he was on his way to go work out at a gym.

Gilotti was a father to a 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy. He was a State Farm team manager originally from Connecticut. He and his wife moved from Jacksonville, FL to Alabama three years ago.

He also served for 15 months in Iraq as a tank commander from the 212 Calvary and first lieutenant.

