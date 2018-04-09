JSU resumes classes Monday following tornado

Jacksonville State University resumed classes Monday, three weeks after an EF-3 tornado hit the heart of campus.



During an opening ceremony, President John Beehler and the SGA president rang the bell used at freshman convocation and graduation.This time it was a symbolic way of welcoming everyone back to campus.



The university also announced Monday that they sustained an estimated 42.5 million dollars worth of damage from the storm.



There are three buildings that will likely have to be demolished, but the remainder, the school administration expects to mostly be repaired by the start of the fall semester.



“It’s been a tremendous effort and the moving parts have been unbelievable, but people just rose up and got it done. And it’s a tribute to Jacksonville State University and what it truly means to be a gamecock,” said Dr. John Beehler, JSU president.

