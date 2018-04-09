AUDIO: Kat West's mother says Jeff West is innocent

In a discussion with reporters outside a hearing, the mother of Kat West spoke about her daughter and in support of her son-in-law, Jeff.

Kat's mother testified in support of Jeff West, who has been charged with the murder of her daughter.

In her conversation, she said Kat was a binge drinker and battled bipolar disorder. She believes her daughter went outside drunk and fell.

Tonight at 4,5 and 6--hear for the first time from the mother of Kat West. She testified in support of Jeff West, her son-in-law who is charged with murdering her daughter. Martin believes her daughter's death was an accident. — Melanie Posey (@MelaniePosey) April 9, 2018

"Kat fell. She was a binge drinker battling bipolar disorder. I think she fell. She was out there and was drunk and fell. If it's a crime, he didn't do it.

Unless you have a video showing him doing it, I won't believe it. And even then I'll think it was doctored." — Melanie Posey (@MelaniePosey) April 9, 2018

