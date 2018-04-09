AUDIO: Kat West's mother says Jeff West is innocent - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

In a discussion with reporters outside a hearing, the mother of Kat West spoke about her daughter and in support of her son-in-law, Jeff.

Kat's mother testified in support of Jeff West, who has been charged with the murder of her daughter.

In her conversation, she said Kat was a binge drinker and battled bipolar disorder. She believes her daughter went outside drunk and fell.

