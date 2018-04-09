Pause before you post

We all love posting pics of our kids, in fact, new research suggests 90 percent of children will have some kind of online presence before the age of one, and the average parent will post about 1,500 pictures of their child by the time they turn five.

But do you stop to look at everything in that picture before you hit share?

“I think as parents you need to have those discussions and set those guidelines,” says Carly Yoost, Founder and CEO of Child Rescue Coalition, a child privacy advocate. “What do we think is acceptable to post and what's not acceptable? And really stick to those guidelines.”

Why? Because it's not just your friends and family watching. The child rescue coalition shares child predator-tracking technology with law enforcement in 50 states, and they tracked more than 750 individual IP addresses trading child porn in Alabama last year, more than 50 in Birmingham alone.

“This is why we're trying to educate, make parents aware because predators are lurking in all areas of the world and we know that because we're tracking them,” Yoost says.

And who better to fight for kids then other kids? That's why the coalition launched its kids for privacy campaign this month, identifying 100 of the Instagram hashtags that could overexpose kids, like #pottytraining, #nakedkids or #kidsbathing and flooding them with pictures of kids holding up a #privacyplease sign.

“We really don't want to scare parents into not sharing pictures of their children, but to really educate them that they need to be checking their privacy settings, making sure they don't overshare details that give away their location and name of that child,” Yoost says. “And really making sure you're not overexposing nudity that could it into a pedophile's hands.”

The child rescue coalition is also encouraging all of us to go back and look at pictures we've posted in the past to make sure we didn't overexpose our kids or give away too much information.

“A picture that might live on the internet forever and embarrass that child,” Yoost explains. “Maybe an 18-year-old young adult wouldn't want a picture of them on the potty when they were young. So really trying to balance that, could this lead to embarrassment or bullying or overexposing nudity, it's really something parents should think about.

You can check out the Instagram campaign at this link.

Visit the Child Rescue Coalition’s site here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.