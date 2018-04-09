Calera man accused of killing his wife denied bond reduction

The Calera man accused of murdering his wife has been denied a bond reduction.

Jeff West, who was indicted back in March for the death of his wife Kat, was in court for a hearing Monday.

A judge denied his request for a reduction in bond.

Kat West was found dead outside of her home back in mid-January.

Jeff West was arrested back in February and charged with murder.

He remains in jail and maintains his innocence.

