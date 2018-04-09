Man arrested after trying to disarm guard at America's First Cre - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man arrested after trying to disarm guard at America's First Credit Union

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police have arrested a man they say tried to disarm a security guard at a credit union.

Police say the man went into the America's First Credit Union on 4th Avenue North in Downtown Birmingham and went straight to the security guard.

Lt. Peter Williston says the guard and a customer were able to wrestle the man down and hold him until police arrived.

