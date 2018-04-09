Tuscaloosa police need help identifying theft suspect

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs help identifying a theft suspect.
Police say the suspect has two cases that are being investigated, first degree theft of property and fourth degree theft of property.
If anyone has information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.
