3 men charged with rape in Tuscaloosa Co.

3 men are charged with rape in Tuscaloosa Co. Police are still searching for one of them.

Tuscaloosa authorities are searching for a rape suspect.

A 22-year-old woman told police that on March 29 she left the area of High Tide bar with Terry Murphy, Jr., Adarious Smith, both 21, and Deonte Steven Hill, 24-years-old.

She claims they were going to take her home but passed her home and continued to another location.

The woman told police when they got to the new location, she was taken to a bedroom and had non-consensual sex

with the three men.

Investigators have charged Terry Murphy, Jr. and Adarious Smith with first-degree rape.

Both were arrested on April 5th and made bond.

Investigators have a first-degree rape warrant on Deonte Steven Hill.

Investigators ask that anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

