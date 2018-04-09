Two charged with several drug offenses in Etowah Co. (Source: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit)

A month long investigation in Etowah County ends with two people being charged with several drug-related offenses.

On April 3, 2018, Agents and the Etowah County Joint Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at a home on West Tomahawk Trail in Gadsden.

The search warrant was based on drug sales from the residence, according to Deputy Commander Phil Sims.

During the search, agents found approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, a Ruger .38 special handgun, and $1414.00 in cash.

Approximately two pounds of spice was recovered from the trunk of a vehicle located in the garage.

Additionally, several sets of digital scales and a glass pipe with residue were found in the home.

The Ruger .38 special handgun was confirmed stolen out of Gadsden.

Clifford Mathis, 36, of Gadsden, is charged with 2 counts of trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.

Iesha Lashay Buggs, 26, of Gadsden, is charged with 2 counts of trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Buggs also had active warrants for her arrest with the Gadsden Police Department for traffic offenses.



Mathis and Buggs remain in the Etowah County Detention Center under bond.

Both subjects could face additional state and federal charges related to the drugs and gun seized.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.