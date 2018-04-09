Jill: Slightly below normal start to the week

Scattered clouds Monday and a slight chance for an evening shower, otherwise it should be dry. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s.



Skies clear out tonight and temperatures fall back into the lower to middle 40s.



Tuesday will be a touch cooler but still nice. Temperatures reach the middle 60s during the day.



The coldest morning this week is Wednesday and we will start off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A temperature turn around begins in the afternoon and most areas top off in the lower 70s.



Southerly winds increase on Thursday and so do the temperatures. You can expect highs in the middle and upper 70s.



Friday afternoon we will be pushing the 80s in advance of our next cold front.



Heavy rain and embedded storms look to arrive on Saturday. The data varies a bit on the exact timing, but it definitely looks wet on Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Flooding may be a concern as data shows 1-3” widespread amounts and 4-5” local amounts possible. Strong storms are possible, though the greatest instability looks to set up across South Alabama at this time. This is not good news for those that are planning on attending the Tuscaloosa Regional Airshow.



Tracking quiet weather this week that will change by the weekend.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.