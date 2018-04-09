Search underway for missing 45-year-old man

A search is underway in Cherokee County and surrounding areas for Troy Spence. (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Authorities in Cherokee County and surrounding areas are trying to find a missing 45-year-old man.

Sheriff Jeff Shaver says Troy Spence was last seen at a home on Indian Mountain over the weekend.

Spence is from Austell, Georgia, and was visiting Indian Mountain in Cherokee County when friends say he began walking in the woods and never came back.

Sunday, deputies from Cherokee, Etowah, and Floyd Counties, along with Game Wardens searched for Spence in the woods.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office tracking dog and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office tracking dog both assisted as well as the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sheriff’s Office Investigator Michael Green or Chief Investigator Josh Summerford at 256-927-3365.

