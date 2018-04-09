Giants open OTAs with Odell Beckham Jr. in the building - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Giants open OTAs with Odell Beckham Jr. in the building

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have opened their first organized team activities under new coach Pat Shurmur with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the building.

Talking on a conference call Monday morning, Shurmur says he hasn't spoken with Beckham, whose name has been prominent in trade speculation in recent months.

The new coach didn't know neither how much of the voluntary activities Beckham planned to attend nor the condition of his left ankle. It was broken in the fifth game of a 3-13 season that led to the firing of coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

Shurmur says he has spoken with Beckham about an internet video that showed Beckham on a bed holding what appeared to be a hand-rolled cigarette and a woman next to him with a line of an unidentified powder on a nearby table.

Shurmur wouldn't say what was discussed between them.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and -http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

