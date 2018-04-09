Oreo Beignets - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Oreo Beignets

Oreo Beignets (Source: WBRC Video) Oreo Beignets (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

2 cups white Lilly self-rising flour 
1 cup butter milk
1/2 cup smashed double stuffed Oreos 
1 cup Karo syrup
2 tb cinnamon 
1 tb nutmeg 
1 cup powdered sugar 

Directions:

In a mixing bowl mix flour and buttermilk, then add Oreos.
In a 350 pre-heated fryer use a 1/2 ounce scoop and portion beignets into fryer.
Once beignets are browned put them directly into a mixing bowl with powdered sugar and toss until coated with sugar.
Mix Karo syrup cinnamon and nutmeg and sauce the powdered beignets 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly