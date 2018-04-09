Oreo Beignets

Ingredients:

2 cups white Lilly self-rising flour

1 cup butter milk

1/2 cup smashed double stuffed Oreos

1 cup Karo syrup

2 tb cinnamon

1 tb nutmeg

1 cup powdered sugar

Directions:

In a mixing bowl mix flour and buttermilk, then add Oreos.

In a 350 pre-heated fryer use a 1/2 ounce scoop and portion beignets into fryer.

Once beignets are browned put them directly into a mixing bowl with powdered sugar and toss until coated with sugar.

Mix Karo syrup cinnamon and nutmeg and sauce the powdered beignets

