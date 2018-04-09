Oreo Beignets

Ingredients:
2 cups white Lilly self-rising flour
1 cup butter milk
1/2 cup smashed double stuffed Oreos
1 cup Karo syrup
2 tb cinnamon
1 tb nutmeg
1 cup powdered sugar
Directions:
In a mixing bowl mix flour and buttermilk, then add Oreos.
In a 350 pre-heated fryer use a 1/2 ounce scoop and portion beignets into fryer.
Once beignets are browned put them directly into a mixing bowl with powdered sugar and toss until coated with sugar.
Mix Karo syrup cinnamon and nutmeg and sauce the powdered beignets
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.