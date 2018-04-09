Lions sign QB Matt Cassel, add depth behind Matthew Stafford - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lions sign QB Matt Cassel, add depth behind Matthew Stafford

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Matt Cassel.

Detroit put the free agent on the roster Monday, adding depth behind Matthew Stafford.

Cassel played sparingly the past two seasons in Tennessee. The 13-year veteran has also played for Dallas, Buffalo, Minnesota, Kansas City and New England.

He started 15 games in 2008 with the Patriots when Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia also worked for the franchise. Cassel has started 81 games in his career, completing 59 percent of his passes for 17,449 yards with 104 touchdowns and 81 interceptions.

Jake Rudock, drafted by Detroit in the sixth round two years ago, and Cassel are expecting to compete to be Stafford's backup.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

    Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:49:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:09:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    More >>

  • Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:20:09 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:09:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    More >>

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    More >>

  • Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube

    Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:28:43 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:09:19 GMT
    (Source: YouTube/CNN)(Source: YouTube/CNN)

    A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

    More >>

    A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly