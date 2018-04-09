Birmingham firefighters on scene of fire at vacant apartment complex in Ensley

Birmingham firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a vacant apartment complex in Ensley. (Source: WBRC Video)

Birmingham firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a vacant apartment complex.

The fire started around 6:00 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Avenue E.

Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks says the building has been empty for two years and firefighters have been called to investigate three fires in that time period.

