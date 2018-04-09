Mickey: Rain free and warm for the next several days

We begin our Monday morning with overcast skies and some patchy drizzle. Temperatures started out for most areas this morning in the 50s, with just a couple of areas in the 40s.

We are expecting the clouds to linger through our morning hours then skies will likely clear going into this afternoon. Expect highs to top out in the low 70s with light winds developing out of the north.

Tonight should only bring a few clouds with lows in the 40s and north winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday through the rest of the workweek we are expected to see mostly dry conditions and experience warm air with highs in the 70s to low 80s and lows in the 40s to 50s.

Friday night into Saturday is expected to bring our next wet weather system.

We will continue to watch this developing system the closer it gets to us for the potential for severe storms.

Most of the rain and storms should be gone by Sunday with highs dropping into the 60s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.