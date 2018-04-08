Heavy fire at apartment duplex in Five Points South - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham firefighters have tamed a heavy fire in the 8000 block of 4th Ave. S.

All occupants made it out of the duplex in Five Points South safely. Some were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Officials say the first took about 15-20 minutes to put out.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

