Wes: Clouds increasing overnight, chance for showers over east Alabama

Clouds are back on the increase tonight as moisture overruns the state. I’m still expecting a chance for showers overnight, but this will mainly be limited to the eastern part of the state. So I can’t rule out a few wet roads for the drive in Monday morning in locations east of I-65. I’m expecting morning clouds to give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky on Monday. Most of the clouds cover will be over east Alabama and south Alabama in the afternoon. The areas with more sunshine will experience a very comfortable afternoon with highs near 70°. We could see more clouds by the evening as a disturbance takes shape over the northern Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring a chance of rain to coastal areas tomorrow night however our area will remain dry. I’m expecting some very nice spring weather for mid-week, with sunshine and highs back in the upper 70s on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS NEXT SATURDAY: The forecast data has been very consistent with bringing the next big rainmaker into our area on Saturday. First off, there may be a few showers Friday evening however, I’m expecting a line of rain and thunderstorms to cross the area beginning early Saturday morning over West Alabama. The forecast guidance shows the more unstable air staying well south of our area so for now the risk of severe weather appears to be very low. Hopefully, we will see this trend continue in future forecast updates. I will be updating our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.