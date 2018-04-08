Weekend Weather Chat: Warmer, sunny weather is back - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Weekend Weather Chat: Warmer, sunny weather is back

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

As you prepare for the work week tonight, you don't need to worry about commuting in wet weather.

Our recent string of storms is over -- at least for most of the week. Temperatures will be higher the next few days, sitting in the mid-70s for most of the week.

While this week will be nice, rain and storms are expected to return Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly