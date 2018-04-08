Police investigating drowning in Bessemer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police investigating drowning in Bessemer

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Bessemer police are investigating a drowning on Scarlet Oak Circle.

The body of an elderly resident was found in a small pond when authorities arrived. The resident walked out of his or her home and into the pond.

Foul play is not suspected.

