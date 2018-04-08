Crime victims, families honored at Linn Park

Leaders and victims stood in solidarity Sunday afternoon.

Representatives from 22 agencies and organizations came together to acknowledge victims of crimes at Linn Park.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke at the event, which was called "One Heart in the Park."

It was part of 2018 National Crime Victim's Rights Week.

Jefferson County District Attorney Mike Anderton said events like these bring victims and victims' families together to help each other cope.

"It used to be kind of a sad event," said Anderton. "Today, as you can see, we're trying to celebrate life a little bit more and acknowledge the survivors. Show potential survivors and potential victims out there that there is help available."

An area of the park was dedicated to photographs of victims or personalized statements.

