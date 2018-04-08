Mike Tyson predicts potential Wilder-Joshua megafight

There's one fight that has the boxing world buzzing -- and it involves an Alabama native.

Everyone is talking about a potential heavyweight megafight between Deontay Wilder, who hails from and trains in Tuscaloosa, and England's Anthony Joshua.

The fight between Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champ, and Joshua, the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO heavyweight champ, would be a unification that the division has never seen.

Lennox Lewis was the last undisputed heavyweight champion, holding the WBC, WBA and IBF belts at the turn of the century. However, the first heavyweight to hold at least three belts at the same time is a familiar name: Mike Tyson.

Showtime caught up with "Iron Mike" on Saturday at the Jarrett Hurd-Erislandy Lara light middleweight unification. Naturally, Tyson was asked his thoughts of the Wilder-Joshua matchup and even asked how either would do against Tyson in his prime.

The interview can be viewed below.

