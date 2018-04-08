ALDOT: Malfunction Junction lanes to remain closed until at least Wednesday

The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced Malfunction Function will have lanes closed until at least Wednesday.

The I-59/20 Southbound lanes at I-65 have been closed since last Wednesday.

ALDOT will also fine the contractor an average of $500,000 per day during this closure.

ALDOT is suggesting drivers to avoid the interchange if possible.

If you cannot avoid the area, ALDOT suggests if you're traveling I-59 Southbound from the Red Mountain expressway, you will be required to exit on to I-65 N then again exit at 16th Street. From there, cross over to I-65 southbound and drive back south to the I-59 exit and merge back on to 59 S towards Tuscaloosa. There will also be a detour at the 18th Street on ramp to I-59 Southbound. This ramp will remain will closed until this section of highway is complete.

