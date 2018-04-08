Mississippi State beats #3 Ole Miss in extra innings

Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 7-5 Sunday afternoon to win their weekend series two games to one. The Bulldogs are now 17-16 for the season while the Rebels are 27-6.

After two were out in the bottom of the 11th, Jake Mangum singled through the right side and Luke Alexander homered to left center to provide the winning margin.

Mangum was 5-5 at the plate and drove in a run.

