Alabama football team heads back to White House for 5th trip under Nick Saban

The Alabama football team is headed back to Washington D.C. - again.

One of the honors that comes with winning a national championship comes in the form of hanging out with the U.S. president. And the Crimson Tide have had that opportunity a lot.

Alabama's latest trip to Pennsylvania Avenue is schedule for Tuesday. However, this visit is a bit different than previous trips.

Along with Alabama's four most recent White House visits being with President Barack Obama, this year there has been some backlash with Donald Trump as commander and chief.

Around the time the April 10 date was announced, a petition circulated urging the Tide to not make the trip, similar to the Golden State Warriors declining an offer and later being uninvited after winning the 2017 NBA Finals.

Obviously the Crimson Tide decided to make the trip, which will take place Tuesday. Below is look at Alabama's visit two years ago.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.