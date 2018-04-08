Wes: Clouds increasing overnight, chance of showers

We will continue to enjoy lots of sunshine this afternoon and a mostly clear sky through early evening. Later tonight the clouds will be on the increase as moisture lifts into the region. This could produce a few spotty showers after midnight, mainly for areas east of I-65. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the mid-40s. Tomorrow morning may start off mostly cloudy but I’m expecting some clearing, with another good supply of sunshine. It’s going to feel nice and comfortable tomorrow, with highs nearing 70° in the afternoon and a light northerly breeze. We could see more clouds by the evening as a disturbance takes shape over the northern Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring a chance of rain to coastal area tomorrow night however our area will remain dry. I’m expecting some very nice spring weather for mid-week, with sunshine and highs back in the upper 70s on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS NEXT SATURDAY: The forecast data has been very consistent with bringing the next big rainmaker into our area on Saturday. First off, there may be a few showers Friday night however, I’m expecting a line of rain and thunderstorms to cross the area beginning Saturday morning over west Alabama. The rain should taper off to the east by Saturday evening. The forecast guidance shows the more unstable air staying well south of our area so for now the risk of severe weather appears to be very low. Hopefully, we will see this trend continue throughout the week. I will be sharing some of the new data this evening on the news at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. Also, if you plan on traveling this week, don’t forget about our WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

