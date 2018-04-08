Chelsea man charged with murder for overnight shooting

A Chelsea man has been charged with murder after an overnight shooting in Shelby County.

Jacob Ryan Davenport, 25, of Chelsea, was arrested after Shelby County officers responded to a call and found William Pate Walker, 24, of Shelby, dead at the scene of a shooting.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Paradise Cover Lane in Shelby. The call was received shortly at 1 a.m.

Davenport is currently in Shelby County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

