Fred: A warming trend begins on a sunny Sunday afternoon

Early morning temperatures not quite so cold as expected due to the persistence of cloud cover across parts of the area. Later today we see a decent warming trend beginning with highs climbing into the 59-62 degree range. Winds won't make this afternoon feel as uncomfortable as Saturday and by tonight we see our next weather disturbance swinging south but still passing just north of the state.

You may detect a bit of a wind shift overnight as well as we see a more southwesterly direction to the winds at the surface and this combination of disturbed weather to the north and the influx of moisture from the south will re-introduce a few clouds especially in East Alabama where there could also be slightly higher chances for a few showers. The rain will likely remain light but there may be a decent coverage overall. The showers could persist in East Alabama through sunrise Monday morning but a return to dry conditions area-wide is expected by afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Yet another disturbance will approach from the north and west Monday night and Tuesday morning and again there could be a chance for a few showers but these will be more likely in areas to the south nearer the Gulf Coast and the moisture source.

Once this system moves east Tuesday high pressure returns our dry weather pattern but the clearing skies will allow temperatures to fall to around 40, perhaps a degree or two cooler in North Alabama by sunrise Wednesday morning. For the second half of the work-week conditions will remain dry at least through most of the day Friday. Heading into next weekend we see a return to chances for thunderstorms and we will monitor the chance for severe weather heading into next weekend as the next system approaches the Southeast.

