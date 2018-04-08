FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning this morning

FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning continues in effect for Central Alabama through 9 a.m. this morning. However, high pressure will build across the region today allowing for a sunny Sunday afternoon with temperatures warming to around 60 before the next system moves toward the Southeast tomorrow. Conditions may remain mostly dry Monday with the passage of the frontal system but there may be just enough moisture to squeeze out a rain shower.

The better chance for rain will likely come Tuesday in areas to the south where there is a better supply of moisture but either way the system will clear the area by mid-week allowing high pressure to again return to control of the weather. This system will remain in place through Friday with moderating temperatures, warming each day to the lower Eighties by week's end. Rain chances return by Friday night with the approach of our next cold front.

