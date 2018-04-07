FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures overnight

There is a Freeze Warning in effect for tomorrow morning. Overnight lows are falling into the lower 30s with a clearing sky.

Sunday will be sunny with highs around 62 degrees. Expect mostly cloudy skies during the evening with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Monday is partly sunny and much warmer. Highs will reach near 70 degrees. It is possible we could see a few showers on Monday, but it doesn't look like anything significant enough to cancel plans.

We'll gradually see warmer temperatures for the week ahead. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures around 80 degrees. We're watching yet another cool front arrive just in time for the weekend. We will likely see some rain and even some thunderstorms next Saturday. Right now, I'm not seeing anything that looks severe, but we'll watch it closely just in case we see any changes. Sunday looks dry.

