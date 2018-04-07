Jacksonville State releases surveillance footage taken during tornado

Tornado damage at Jacksonville State University was devastating, but the university has released a video that puts the severe storm in a new light.

JSU posted surveillance video that includes cameras around campus showing the moment an EF-3 tornado was traveling through the area. The video can be viewed below.

Since the March 19 tornado, Jacksonville State has made significant recovery.

The university faced substantial damage, including being Merrill Building being damaged beyond repair, and several dorms unfit to remain open this year. However, recovery efforts from professional workers and volunteers have classes ready to resume Monday. Classes were postponed only two weeks.

(Video source: Jacksonville State University/YouTube)

