Jacksonville State releases surveillance footage taken during tornado

JSU posted surveillance video that includes cameras around campus showing the moment an EF-3 tornado was traveling through the area.More >>
Part of Sydney Drive in Bessemer is blocked off while crews tend to an apparent gas leak.More >>
The headache at malfunction junction continues, days after ALDOT decided to close I-59/20 South at the I-65 Interchange. Initially, ALDOT expected those lanes to reopen Saturday, but now we're hearing it may be a bit longer.More >>
The Green team, which was made up of the first-team defense, and second-team offense, beat Gold 14-13.More >>
This is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Once again, you know the drill--protect the plants with another freeze likely across much of the area.More >>
