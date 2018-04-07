ALDOT gives update on expected reopening of lanes at I-59/20 interchange

Mike Slater said the traffic was a mess and confusing (Source: WBRC)

ALDOT said it hopes to have the lanes reopened sometime Monday evening. (Source: WBRC)

The headache at Malfunction Junction continues, days after the Alabama Department of Transportation decided to close I-59/20 South at the I-65 interchange.

Initially, ALDOT expected those lanes to reopen Saturday, but now we're hearing it may be a bit longer.

Mike Slater and his wife have been hauling their trailer all the way from Slidell, La.

"It was a mess," said Slater. "We just got off here at 65 to get fuel."

But before making it here, he said the traffic on I-65 and I-20 was crazy.

ALDOT said crews were working to install a steel beam Wednesday night into Thursday morning when a safety issue with the supports caused concern.

"It looked like it was worse going southbound," said Slater. "They were backed up for miles. We were very confused trying to get off from there and get over here. I had to cross six lanes of traffic."

ALDOT decided to close that part of the interstate in what it called an "overabundance of caution."

Slater said the traffic is understandably frustrating enough for locals, but for him and his wife, it was also complicated.

"It was very. Because I just didn't know where I was going or what I was doing," Slater said. "It looked like it was all construction, but nothing was marked very well."

ALDOT said drivers have never been at risk or in danger before the closure.

ALDOT lanes will hopefully reopen by sometime Monday evening.

It suggests taking I-65 to 16th street and then turning around to go back down to 59/20.

