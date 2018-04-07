Crews working gas leak off Lakeshore Parkway - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crews working gas leak off Lakeshore Parkway

(Source: Josh Walker/WBRC) (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC)
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Part of Sydney Drive in Bessemer is blocked off while crews tend to an apparent gas leak.

No homes in the area have been evacuated.

The leaked was caused by a driver running into a pipeline. The driver is OK.

Spire is tending to the situation. The part of Sydney Drive blocked will reopen when the leak is resolved.

Check back for more information.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly