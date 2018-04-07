UAB run game, secondary highlight spring game

UAB's annual Green and Gold spring game went to the Green team on Saturday.

The Green team, which was made up of the first-team defense, and second-team offense, beat Gold 14-13.

“I thought our spring went really well. The effort was really good, but we still have a lot of work to do this summer,” said head football coach Bill Clark.

Quarterback A.J. Erdley hit wide receiver Collin Lisa with a fade into the corner of the end zone to give Gold a 10-0 advantage in the second. Green responded in the second quarter when running back James Noble III powered his way into the end zone from a few yards out.

“James has had an unbelievable spring. He puts in the work and is always watching film,” said Clark.

Green took the ultimate at 14-10 lead when Tyler Johnston threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Sederian Copeland.

“The challenge today was to play hard and focus and not have any injuries and we did that,” Clark added.

The Blazer’s secondary also caught Coach Clark’s eye on Saturday.

“I though they did well, the defensive backs did a great job getting the balls out, and playing well,” Clark said.

UAB will open the season on August 30 against Savannah State.

