15-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Blount Co. crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

15-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Blount Co. crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A 15-year-old from Blount County is dead and two other teenagers are hurt after a single-vehicle crash.

State troopers say the single-vehicle accident happened Friday around 10:23 p.m. on Highway 79, four miles south of Locust Fork.

A 1995 Ford Mustang driven by a 16-year-old left the road and hit several trees. 

A 15-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

A second 15-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. 

The driver and surviving passenger were taken to UAB Hospital. 

    Saturday, April 7 2018
