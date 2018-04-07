15-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Blount Co. crash

A 15-year-old was killed in a crash in Blount County. (Source: Raycom Images)

A 15-year-old from Blount County is dead and two other teenagers are hurt after a single-vehicle crash.

State troopers say the single-vehicle accident happened Friday around 10:23 p.m. on Highway 79, four miles south of Locust Fork.

A 1995 Ford Mustang driven by a 16-year-old left the road and hit several trees.

A 15-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

A second 15-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.

The driver and surviving passenger were taken to UAB Hospital.

