FIRST ALERT: Freezing Temperatures and Windy Conditions

WIND ADVISORY: 1 p,m. Saturday-2 a.m. Sunday-East Alabama.

FREEZE WARNING: Northern half of Alabama 2 a.m.-9 a.m. Sunday morning

Rain continues to move south and the first round will move out of the state by noon.

However, with a secondary cold front moving through a few isolated showers will be possible as that front pushes through during the afternoon.

This secondary area of rain will not be so heavy as the overnight showers and thunderstorms but we will still likely see widespread coverage. This is when winds will also increase especially in East Alabama with speeds around 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 35 mph so use caution while driving especially in areas east of I-65.

All the rain should be over by around 10 this evening with winds also diminishing.

However, the second cold front will be followed by a much colder air mass allowing a large part of the region to drop below 32 degrees overnight, hence the Freeze Warning.

A ridge of high pressure builds strength over the Deep South Sunday but yet another system will swing over the region by Monday bringing another slight chance for rain Monday, Monday night and Tuesday although the better chance for rain will be to our south where the disturbance will encounter a more ample supply of moisture.

The system should clear the area by Tuesday night and high pressure will build back over Alabama and linger through Friday with increasing afternoon temperatures each day. The next rain chance will be back Friday night and rain is again a possibility heading into next weekend.

