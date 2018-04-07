FIRST ALERT: Freezing, windy conditions this weekend

A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas along and east of I-65 for this afternoon and evening.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph can be expected, then a Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight for the northern half of Central Alabama.

The Freeze Warning continues from 2 a.m. Sunday morning through 9 a.m.

The area of rain will continue to move south and east through this morning, moving out of the region by Noon.

A cold front will move through the area this morning.

A few isolated showers will be possible along and just ahead of the front as well as it pushes south.

Although rainfall amounts will be light the rain will be widespread even as winds increase with the passage of the front.

Winds could reach 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 as the system moves through the state.

The rain will all end by late evening and winds will diminish overnight.

The colder air mass will allow temperatures to drop below 32-degrees and a Freeze Warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. through 9 am Sunday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will build strength across the region through tomorrow with yet another system approaching by Monday.

There will likely be a chance for showers with the passage of the early week system with a better chance for rain, especially in areas to the south Tuesday.

This system should clear Central Alabama by Tuesday night bringing an end to rain chances and warming temperatures through Friday. Our next rain chance will return late Friday with yet another front approaching the region.

