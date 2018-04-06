Shohei Ohtani homers in 3rd straight game for Angels - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shohei Ohtani homers in 3rd straight game for Angels

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani has homered in his third straight game for the Los Angeles Angels, launching a drive estimated at 449 feet.

The two-way newcomer from Japan connected Friday night for a solo home run in the second inning against Oakland's Daniel Gossett. The ball landed in the rocks beyond the center field wall and was measured with a 112.3 mph exit velocity according to Statcast, the hardest-hit and longest of Ohtani's three major league homers.

The homer lifted Ohtani to 6 for 11 (.545) with six RBIs at home. The 23-year-old is scheduled to pitch against Oakland on Sunday in his first home start, making it uncertain if he will get a chance to extend his homer streak to four games on Saturday.

