FIRST ALERT Update: Areas of heavy rain, thunder overnight

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS TONIGHT: Get ready for some big weather changes over the next 24 hours as a cold front and low pressure system cross the state. A large area of rain and embedded thunder continues slowly cross the area from west to east overnight. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, however. The primary severe risk will be west and southwest of our area. It has been a very active severe weather night for Louisiana and western Mississippi. The steadier rain will continue into the early morning hours for our area and then begin to taper off to scattered showers. We will experience a big d rop in temperatures that will begin in the morning and continue into the afternoon. We will likely see our high temperature just after midnight tonight. Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s for many locations tomorrow, with some upper 30s possible in the afternoon for northern locations. Winds will be out of the north, with lingering clouds, and the possibility of scattered showers into the afternoon.

FREEZE WATCH TOMORROW NIGHT: The sky will clear out with frost likely tomorrow night. Make sure the plants are protected because a light freeze will also be possible. A freeze watch is currently in effect for Sunday morning. We will have some sunshine in the mix for Sunday, with highs in the 60s.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: Warmer/moist air will begin to surge north again by Monday and this will bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers. The best chance of showers looks to be late Monday and overnight. Milder weather and sunshine will set in for mid-week, with highs back in the mid-70s on Thursday. We will be tracking another front that will bring a threat of rain and thunderstorms for next Saturday. I will update our long-range forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.