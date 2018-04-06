Unborn baby killed in Smithfield shooting

Birmingham police say an unborn child is deceased after a shooting in Smithfield.

The shooting occurred on the 900 block of 1st Street North. A woman, who is still alive, was shot in the abdomen.

The exact cause of death of the unborn child has yet to be determined.

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in Smithfield.

No suspects are in custody.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

