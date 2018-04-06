Police investigating shooting in Smithfield - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police investigating shooting in Smithfield

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in Smithfield.

Authorities received a call of a female shot in the 900 block of 1st Street North.

It is unknown if injuries are life threatening. No suspects are in custody.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

